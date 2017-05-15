The Full Trailer For The Will & Grace Reboot Is Finally Here

Eleven years after the show left the air, it’s returning for a full-on reboot, and we just got to watch the first official trailer.

In the clip, shared by NBC at Monday’s upfronts, Will (Eric McCormack) has to convince a “scared” Grace (Debra Messing) to sign on to the reboot. We’ve got to say, her reasons for holding back are valid: It was a very different era of TV when Will & Grace left the air.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BT1Ze1SBKy9/?taken-by=therealdebramessing&hl=en Did somebody say encore? @nbcwillandgrace A post shared by Debra Messing (@therealdebramessing) on May 8, 2017 at 7:15am PDT

But with a visit to their old set, and some help from Jack (Sean Hayes) and Karen (Megan Mullally), Messing finally gets back on board—with the aid of a snazzy song and dance number. If there’s anything this friend group knows about, it’s that words are even more convincing in song.

Watch the trailer above.