BRB, Watching This Major Nicole Richie Interview Fail On Repeat

Even celebrities aren’t immune from the occasional awkward slip-up. When Nicole Richie appeared on Talk Stoop with Cat Greenleaf on Sunday, she probably wasn’t expecting to get slapped in the face, but alas, here we are.

Watch the awkward moment go down around the 0:18-second mark in the video at top, after Greenleaf asks Richie what’s the greatest news she’s heard this week. “Well I’m in L.A. and I heard it’s going to rain three times this week so that’s pretty …” she starts before going to receive a high-five from the show’s host. Unfortunately, Greenleaf misses her hand and hits her face, sending her sunglasses flying across the stoop.

“That was the craziest high five of all time,” the host exclaims after asking if Richie was okay. “I’m notoriously clumsy,” she says.

“I can see that, out of my left eye only,” Richie jokes, adding that a fun fact about her is that she was “just abused, like two seconds ago.” Well, at least she didn’t slap the funny out of her.

BRB, watching this fail on repeat until the weekend.