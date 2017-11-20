The Exact Lipstick the Angels Wore at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Sure, a Victoria's Secret Angel is nothing without her wings, but the models' beauty look wouldn't feel complete without the *perfect* nude lip, too.

Along with bombshell beachy waves, smoky eyes, and glowing skin, neutral lipstick has become a part of the models' signature hair and makeup look on the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show runway, including this year's show in Shanghai.

To create the perfect rosy nude that complemented, but didn't compete with the Angels' warm, taupe and brown-toned eye makeup, lead makeup artist Tom Pecheux started by applying Victoria's Secret Velvet Matte Lip Cream in Adored ($8; victoriassecret.com) as a pink base colour on every single one of the models.

Next, he either layered the Velvet Matte Lip Cream in Perfection or Love (£8 each; victoriassecret.com) based on their skin tone for the most flattering custom shade.

"Velvet Lip Matte Cream Lip Stain in ‘Adored’ is the perfect base for lips; simply dab onto the lips to enhance a pink natural lip colour," Pecheux said of the lip colour. "The overall look featured a smoky eye that’s slightly ‘naughty’. Taupe and brown shades were applied with a smudged brown liner on the lower lash line that was swept up and blended into eye shadow. Highlighter was added to the inner corner of the eye for a sexy, glowing effect."

The VS models' lipstick may be low-key, but mastering beachy waves by way of a curling wand? That's another story.