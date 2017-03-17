Beyoncé Told Her Mum To Cool It On The Corny Jokes—Her Response Is Everything

If there’s anyone truly deserving of a reality show on this planet, it is most definitely Solange and Beyoncé’s Insta-famous mum, Tina Knowles.

Knowles, 63, has a very active and forthright Instagram presence. She shares her frank commentary daily—quite the foil to her notoriously private daughter, Queen Bey.

One of Miss Tina’s regular Instagram bits is a video series she’s taken to calling “Corny Joke Time”—it’s exactly what it sounds like: she records videos of herself making (and sometimes explaining) corny jokes, most of which conclude with a restrained chuckle from Mama Knowles.

In her most recent video installment, Tina shared with her fans that her eldest daughter thinks it’s time for her to pull back a little with her social media comedy routine—at least when it comes to recording a bunch at once.

“You know, Beyoncé was telling me the other day that I shouldn’t do corny jokes all the time, but I told her, ‘When you get to my age, you got to find your light.’ So if you find some good light, you got to take advantage of it,” Knowles explained. “So yeah, I video quite a few in one spot so I can have ‘em—but it’s okay, I’m 63, what can I say.” Don’t worry, everyone still got what they came for—Tina concluded her segment with this gem of a joke: “Okay, here I go… ‘What did one toilet say to the other? Oh my god, are you okay?! ‘Cause you look flushed.”

WE'RE STILL LAUGHING.