NIP+FAB's £10.95 Shade-For-Every-Skin-Colour Eye Palette Is Our New Must Buy

Cult skincare brand Nip+Fab have just launched their first range of makeup products, and we’re seriously impressed. From foundation, to contouring kits to this brilliant eye-shadow pallette, the best thing about them is that designed to work on a broad range of skin colours. And better still prices start from £9 for a concealer.

This generous eyeshadow palette boasts 10 different colours. From warm matte hues for a more natural look and two shimmer shades that reallly are the perfect bronze and will take you from day to night. If like us you're always looking for that dream eyeshadow pallette that you can chuck into your makeup bag and will work for more than just one look, this is really worth a try. Especially at this deliciously low price point.

Use the two lightest shades in the inner corners of your eyes to brighten and lift, and add subtle definition in the crease with the medium taupes. Then add drama buy using the deep burgundies and plums in the outer corners and lower lash line.

Here's what happened when me and another InStyler with very different skin colouring swatched the eyeshadow palette to see whether they would compliment two different skin colours.

We also loved the nifty Nip+Fab’s new Primer Water which ramps up the colour of the shadow so you can use it like an eyeliner - great for a smokier, sexier look. Just spray a little on your brush, dip into the pan and watch the colours really come to life.

The entire Nip+Fab cosmetics range is now available at Nip+Fab and will be exclusively available at Superdrug from the 6th of April.