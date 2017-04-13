T-Swift's Former £19 Million N.Y.C. Rental Is on the Market

Your chance to live like Taylor Swift is finally here, but it comes with a hefty price tag.
For the sweet, sweet payoff of £19 million, the Greenwich Village carriage house Miss Swift rented during the renovation of her Tribeca penthouse can be yours. Considering the abandoned townhouse boasts 3 floors, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 510 square metres, a roof terrace, and an indoor pool, it’s probably worth the steep price—but we’ll let you know for sure once we make our first £19 million.
Taylor's Beverly Hills home just became a historical landmark, so it's no surprise that she has impeccable real estate taste. Back when she took refuge in the prewar mansion, the songstress was paying a measly £31,500 per month—a total steal considering the unit’s worth. Now that she’s back in her Tribeca digs, the orphaned carriage house is in need of a wealthy owner.
Scroll through the photos below for a closer look at the home. For more information, visit corcoran.com.
1. The Pool
Relax, take a dip (IN YOUR OWN APARTMENT). Seriously, it doesn't get much more luxe than this.
2. The Dining Room
With the cozy cityscape beckoning through the window, you can wake up feeling fortunate that this glam pad is all yours.
3. The Exterior
Originally built as a carriage house in 1912, a glance at the home's exterior feels like taking a trip back in time.
4. The Living Room
Ultra-high ceilings make this already spacious living room feel like a world of its own.