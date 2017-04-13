T-Swift's Former £19 Million N.Y.C. Rental Is on the Market

Ray Tamarra/GC Images
13 Apr 2017
by: Isabel Jones

Your chance to live like Taylor Swift is finally here, but it comes with a hefty price tag.

For the sweet, sweet payoff of £19 million, the Greenwich Village carriage house Miss Swift rented during the renovation of her Tribeca penthouse can be yours. Considering the abandoned townhouse boasts 3 floors, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 510 square metres, a roof terrace, and an indoor pool, it’s probably worth the steep price—but we’ll let you know for sure once we make our first £19 million.

Taylor's Beverly Hills home just became a historical landmark, so it's no surprise that she has impeccable real estate taste. Back when she took refuge in the prewar mansion, the songstress was paying a measly £31,500 per month—a total steal considering the unit’s worth. Now that she’s back in her Tribeca digs, the orphaned carriage house is in need of a wealthy owner.

Scroll through the photos below for a closer look at the home. For more information, visit corcoran.com.

