Taylor Swift Just Released a Brand New Song, and It's All About Romance

When Taylor Swift posted a trio of cryptic Instagrams on Thursday morning, fans knew something was going down—and they were right. The singer teased the release of her next single "Call It What You Want," and at midnight on Friday, she delivered in a big way.

"Call It What You Want" is the signature Swift love song we've all been waiting for, and the lyrics really speak for themselves. In the song, Swift sings about a boy whose eyes spark up her darkest night, and whose initials she wants to wear around her neck. This is the first song from Swift's Reputation-era that's focused around romance specifically, and it's a notably softer tune.

Could it be about her boyfriend Joe Alwyn? Reading the lyrics, we really wouldn't be surprised.

Before it was released, fans couldn't stop buzzing about what it could be about. In the teaser, Swift only gave away a handful of mysterious lyrics.

"Holding my breath, slowly I said, 'You don't need to save me,'" they read.

"'But would you run away with me?' ...'Yes.'"

Naturally, this prompted some Swifties to hail the song as the next "Love Story" (circa 2008) because of the parallels to the lyrics "Romeo save me ... Take me somewhere we can be alone. I'll be waiting; all that's left to do is run. It's a love story. Baby, just say 'yes,'"

Jury's still out on what exactly Swift intended the parallel to be (if there is a deliberate one at all), but regardless, fans can go into Friday with a new song under their belts and on their playlists, and that's something to get excited about.

Watch the lyric video above, or read through the full lyrics below to get a feel for what exactly a Reputation-era love ballad sounds like.