Guess What? Celebs Have Fun At Weddings Too. See Sofía Vergara's Insta For Details

It looks like Sofía Vergara was having the time of her life at a friend's wedding this weekend. The vivacious actress seemed to let loose and have a ball alongside Modern Family cast members and her handsome son Manolo, and she chronicled her every move on Instagram.

The wedding reception took place outside and had a photo booth that offered guest the opportunity to wear silly accessories like huge glasses or a taco hat. There were also festive electric lights and a red carpet with a white background behind it, just like a Hollywood premiere. Sofía wore a springlike, wedding-appropriate black sleeveless dress that featured floral embroidery down the side, and left her signature long dark locks loose around her shoulders. Her son Manolo wore a black suit and a white shirt.

sofiavergara / Instagram

Vergara had such a great time that she couldn't resist blowing up the Instagram feed with tons of pics from the event. She and her son did indeed make quite the pair in the various Boomerangs and photos that they shared.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BTNzlPslVXi/?taken-by=sofiavergara @franzserranoe #meetthemerlins 🍾🍾🍾 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Apr 22, 2017 at 10:13pm PDT

https://www.instagram.com/p/BTNiZAkFGF-/?taken-by=manologonzalezvergara MAZEL TOV!! #MeetTheMerlins A post shared by Manolo Gonzalez Vergara (@manologonzalezvergara) on Apr 22, 2017 at 7:43pm PDT

Alas, Vergara's husband Joe Manganiello was nowhere to be seen but that could be due to his busy schedule. Manganiello is appearing in many new films this year including the new Batman film, Rampage, Stano and Shoplifters of the World. Modern Family co-stars in attendance included Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Aubrey Anderson-Emmons.