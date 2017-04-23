Selena Gomez Wows In Emilia Wickstead At Former Co-star's Wedding

If you're looking for spring wedding attire inspo, look no further than Selena Gomez's latest outfit. The 24-year-old singer and actress attended her former Wizards of Waverly Place co-star's wedding this weekend, and she looked simply radiant as she reunited with her old TV fam.

David Henrie, who played Justin Russo on the hit Disney Channel show, tied the knot with former Miss Delaware Maria Cahill this weekend in a gorgeous Southern Cali ceremony. The couple has been together for more than two years, according to People, and they invited the whole Wizards cast to celebrate with them on the big day.

Gomez attended her TV brother's wedding in a gorgeous ankle-length maroon dress by Emilia Wickstead. The off-the-runway look featured a high neckline and several cutouts on the shoulders and sides. Gomez paired the dress with nude heels and gold hoops from Jennifer Fisher Jewelry, styling her hair up in two French braids.

Other Wizards alums in attendance included Jake T. Austin, Jennifer Stone, David Deluise, and Maria Canals-Barrera, and the reunited family posted plenty of great Instagrams throughout the event, giving us all the nostalgia.

A special day with some amazing people.

Congrats to Henrie and Cahill—it looked to be a truly special day!