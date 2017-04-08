Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Make It Insta-Official

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have been spotted together all around the world since they started dating, but until yesterday, there was one place they had yet to make their debut as a couple: on The Weeknd's social media! Last night, this adorable duo finally made their realtionship Instagram-official, posting a too-cute selfie together on the "I Feel it Coming" singer's account.

Gomez and The Weeknd, a.k.a. Abel Tesfaye, have been traveling around Europe and South America together over the past few months as Tesfaye performed his Starboy: Legend of the Fall Tour. The couple hasn't been spotted together in a minute—Gomez has been busy promoting her new Netflix show—but last night, Tesfaye shared a sweet pic of the two of them on Instagram.

In the dark image, 24-year-old Gomez has her hand wrapped around her beau's neck as she plants a kiss on his temple. No caption was necessary for this pic—these two are clearly all about each other!

It's not clear where or when the picture was taken, as it's too dark to make out details. That didn't matter to fans, though—they were just excited to see the couple make their Insta debut.

Now that these two lovebirds are back in L.A., maybe we'll start seeing more sweet social media posts! Here's hoping.