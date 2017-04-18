Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Can't Keep Hands to Themselves at Coachella

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Can't Keep Hands to Themselves at Coachella
18 Apr 2017
BY: Camryn Rabideau

This year's celebrity turnout for Coachella has been pretty epic so far—it even includes one of our new favourite celebrity couples. Last night, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd were spotted holding hands as they made their way to Travis Scott's performance, naturally sending fans (ourselves included) into a tizzy.

While Coachella is known for its wild fashion, the two lovebirds kept their outfits simple as they attended the first night of the festival. Gomez, the 24-year-old singer who recently produced the hit Netflix show13 Reasons Why, wore a simple white short-sleeved shirt with light-wash, straight-leg jeans and white trainers. Her hair was pulled back into a messy bun, and she wore red lipstick and sunglasses as The Weeknd led her through the crowd.

The Weeknd, or 27-year-old Abel Tesfaye, went with a similar look—a patterned black button-down with black trousers and white trainers. The "Starboy" singer sported red sunglasses as he and Gomez made their way to the main stage.

Not only are these two enjoying the festival, but The Weeknd will be taking the stage, too! According to Hollywood Life, he was recently added to the Coachella lineup as a surprise performer, much to the delight of fans.

Stay tuned for more celebrity sighting as the first weekend of Coachella unfolds.

