Scarlett Johansson Just Released A Serious Statement About Her Family

Scarlett Johansson wants you to know that she intends to keep the happenings in her personal life private.

The actress released a statement to People today, where she announced that she won't be speaking out about her impending divorce from husband Romain Dauriac in order to protect the couple's 2-year-old daughter, Rose Dorothy.

"As a devoted mother and private person and with complete awareness that my daughter will one day be old enough to read the news about herself, I would only like to say that I will never, ever be commenting on the dissolution of my marriage," she stated. "Out of respect for my desires as a parent and out of respect for all working moms, it is with kindness that I ask other parties involved and the media to do the same. Thank you."

The "Ghost in the Shell" star officially filed for divorce yesterday, following news that the pair had split back in January. Johansson and Dauriac were married in October of 2014.

She recently opened up about balancing her career and family life, saying: "I don't profess to know anything about parenting, anything more than anybody else, [but] being a working mum is an incredible challenge, [and] it's an incredible gift."

RELATED: Scarlett Johansson's Style Transformation

"I have a lot of huge admiration for working moms," Johansson added. "I'm barely, barely holding it together."