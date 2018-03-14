Rose Leslie Kicked Kit Harington Out Of The House Over Game of Thrones

Since Rose Leslie’s Game of Thrones character Ygritte was killed off back in Season 4, the actress left the show and became one of us: an avid fan who watches from home. But unlike many, Leslie doesn’t want any Season 8 spoilers before the final episodes air, and she’s taken precautions to make sure she doesn’t inadvertently learn any Thrones secrets.

Leslie, who is engaged to Kit Harington in real life, lives with the Jon Snow actor at a home in London, which makes avoiding spoilers a little more difficult than it is for you or me. So when Harington started receiving the Season 8 scripts last year, she did the only thing she could think of to keep his facial expressions from accidentally giving away the plot: She kicked him out. Yup, she had Game of Thrones secrets at her fingertips but banned them from the house.

“The new episodes for the final season were coming through onto his iPad, and I can read his facial expressions. I don’t want to know anything that’s going on, like, within his eyes or anything like that, so I send him packing,” she said on Late Night with Seth Meyers. “I kind of boot him out so that he can go to the coffee shop.”

“Because I’ll know, I’ll be able to gauge. If he like stiffens, then I know that, ugh someone’s dead. And then I’m like no, I don’t want—and then my mind goes off in imagination.”

That, my friends, is dedication. Meyers was quick to point out that someone is probably going to die in Season 8—it's Game of Thrones, after all—but Leslie made clear that she wants no part in it until the episodes air. Meyers's prediction was in fact confirmed by an HBO executive this week, who seemingly hinted that more than one character will die in the final episode.

“It was a really powerful moment in our lives and our careers,” said Francesca Orsi, HBO SVP of drama, said at a conference, according to Variety. “None of the cast had received the scripts prior, and one by one they started falling down to their deaths.”

She also noted that after the finale's table read, everyone stood up and applauded for 15 to 20 minutes. “By the very end, everyone looked down and looked up and tears were in their eyes.”

So you're going to suffer, but you're going to be happy about it?