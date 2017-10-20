Rihanna Works Head-to-Toe Tom Ford Denim

Another day, another hot-off-the-runway slay for Rihanna.

As a member of fashion's inner circle, the Fenty designer understandably has her first pick of fashion week's most coveted pieces. And, after recently doling out a selection of envy-inducing looks guaranteed to make any style devotee weak in the knees, the sartorial vanguard was back at it again.

On Thursday, RiRi stepped out in New York City, doubling down on denim from Tom Ford's spring 2018 collection, and her take on the look is pure fashion gold. The star showed off her curves in a low-cut cropped jean shirt and a matching denim mini with a cinched belt and silver hardware, putting her toned legs on display.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

The Barbadian beauty topped off her ensemble with denim knee-high boots that featured pops of white on the heels and toes, oversized hoop earrings, and some major bombshell curls.

Now that's how you "work" a high-fashion lewk.