Fenty Beauty Was Named One of the Best Inventions of 2017

Need further confirmation that Fenty Beauty is one of the most impressive beauty launches of 2017? You probably shouldn’t considering how much the brand has made headlines for its diverse and inclusive skin tone range, plus the fact that the products actually work. But just in case, we’re here to report yet another major accomplishment from Rihanna’s game-changing innovation. It's that good.

Time has named the brand one of the best inventions of 2017. And this isn’t just a roundup of beauty products—the list only calls out 25 items, and it includes mind-boggling creations from mugs that heat your coffee to smartphones like to iPhone X to elevator designs. So the fact that Fenty Beauty beat out thousands of other products and new, futuristic techy devices is pretty damn impressive.

While it just came to its inception this year, Fenty Beauty was an idea that Rihanna toyed with for quite some time. "You have all these ideas of things you want for yourself, and for me, beauty was a natural fit because makeup is such a huge part of my career and image," she told InStyle. "I wanted to do a line for years, but it needed to be credible, something that industry pros and girls around the world would respect."

With its expansive matte foundation shade options (that consistently sell out) and a red lipstick that looks good on everyone, we can say the world definitely respects your debut line, RiRi. We can't wait to see what you have in store for 2018.