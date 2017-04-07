Rihanna Collaborates with Chopard on a New Jewelry Collection

Rihanna Collaborates with Chopard on a New Jewelry Collection
Courtesy Chopard
Shop This Post
7 Apr 2017
BY: Meghan Overdeep

Rihanna cannot be stopped. With the markets on footwear and sunglasses cornered, the "Love on the Brain" singer is taking on high jewelry.

According to WWD, Rihanna has teamed up with Chopard to co-design a jewelry collection co-designed with the brand's co-president and creative director, Caroline Scheufele. The line is set to launch at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

Seriously, who but Rihanna can pull off everything from socks to high jewelry?

With the moniker "Rihanna Loves Chopard," the collection is reportedly inspired by the Grammy-winner's island roots, and features nods to the gardens of her native Barbados and hints of the vibrant splashes of colour from Carnival.

"Rihanna and I collaborated closely on the collections, so you can feel her unstoppable energy, strong creativity, and inherent sense of design in every piece," Scheufele said in a statement. "With her unique style, she redefines the way people see and wear jewelry."

A more minimalist, nine-piece fine jewelry capsule also co-designed by Rihanna—and limited to 2,000 editions per design—will be available in Chopard boutiques in June. It will be available for pre-order in Chopard boutiques and online today. See highlights below.

Rihanna Loves Chopard
Courtesy

RIHANNA LOVES CHOPARD RING

Chopard | From £1,690

Pre-Sale
Rihanna Loves Chopard
Courtesy

RIHANNA LOVES CHOPARD SAUTOIR NECKLACE

Chopard | £5,310

Pre-Sale
Rihanna Loves Chopard
Courtesy

RIHANNA LOVES CHOPARD DIAMOND EARCLIP

Chopard

Upon Request
Rihanna Loves Chopard
Courtesy

RIHANNA LOVES CHOPARD CHANDELIER EARRINGS

Chopard

Upon Request

Sponsored Stories

The Latest in Video

Pink Make-Up InStyle
See More Videos

More Jewelry

See All Latest News
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle UK Branding Text

InStyle.co.uk is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top