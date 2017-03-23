The Queen Expresses Her "Deepest Sympathy" Following London Attack

Following Wednesday’s London terrorist attack, which left four dead and approximately 40 injured, The Queen has spoken out against the terrible violence.

In a statement issued to Metropolitan police commissioner Craig Mackey, Queen Elizabeth II expressed her condolences, while also noting that her planned appearance at the New Scotland Yard building would be postponed.

“Following the shocking events in Westminster, Prince Philip and I are sorry that we will not be able to open the New Scotland Yard building as planned today, for very understandable reasons. I look forward to visiting at a later date," the queen stated.

"My thoughts, prayers, and deepest sympathy are with all those who have been affected by yesterday's awful violence," her message continued. "I know I speak for everyone in expressing my enduring thanks and admiration for the members of the Metropolitan Police Service and all who work so selflessly to help and protect others.”