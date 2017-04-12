You’ll Wish You Could Copy The Queen’s Brilliant Way Of Breaking In Her Shoes

12 Apr 2017
by: Olivia Bahou

When you’re 90-years-old and the longest reigning monarch in British history, you get the privilege of not risking a blister. According to a royal insider, Queen Elizabeth has hired a staff member to break in her shoes before she wears them, The Evening Standard reports.

Yup, someone has been hired specifically for wearing the Queen’s shoes in Buckingham Palace until they are comfortable enough for her to slip on, and sadly you weren’t hired for the job.

According to The Standard, this is a long-standing practice, as the Queen’s wardrobe designer Stewart Parvin reveals that the staff member must wear a pair of beige cotton ankle socks and only walk on the carpet while breaking in the new kicks.

“The shoes have to be immediately comfortable … she does get someone to wear them. The Queen can never say, ‘I’m uncomfortable, I can’t walk any more,” he said.

“She has the right to have someone wear them in.” You can’t argue with that.

