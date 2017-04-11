London Marathoners, The Royals May Be Greeting You At The Finish Line

Just last week, Kate Middleton and Princes William and Harry launched their #oktosay film series with Heads Together, to "show people how simple conversations can change the direction of an entire life". On Tuesday, the Royal trio announced that they'd be working with the organization again in less than two weeks' time—attending their first London Marathon together to support runners who are participating in the mental health campaign, as Heads Together is this year's Charity of the Year for the marathon. This will be the first marathon the duchess watches in public.

"All 39,000 Virgin Money London Marathon runners will be given a special Heads Together headband which they can wear on race day to be part of the national movement to end the stigma around mental health once and for all," said the Royal Palace on its Instagram account. What a way to make a difference! "Their Royal Highnesses will attend several events in support of #TeamHeadsTogether. Heads Together wants to make this year's marathon the 'mental health marathon' that gets the country talking about mental health." Middleton and Princes William and Harry will also be cheering on all the runners at different points along the route. So you may get a selfie with a royal!

The London Marathon takes place on April 23, so mark your calendars.