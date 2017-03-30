This Ultra-Rare Pink Diamond Is Set To Become The Most Expensive in History

Now this is what you call some serious bling.

Collectors all over the world are buzzing about the Pink Star, a 59.6 carat oval mixed-cut pink diamond that is the largest internally flawless fancy vivid pink diamond the Gemological Institute of America has ever graded. The sparkler is set to make a rare re-appearance on the auction block come April 4, when it will be awarded to highest bidder at a Sotheby’s sale in Hong Kong.

Aside from the rarity, the stone's backstory makes it all the more interesting. The diamond was sold by the auction house for a record-setting $83.2 million back in 2014, but the winning bidder failed to pay for the pretty piece after investors backed out. For undisclosed reasons, the second-highest bidder wasn't approached to purchase it and the gem instead remained in the Sotheby's inventory.

The Pink Star is estimated to be worth well over $60 million, but experts suggest that the stone could fetch upwards of $100 million when it sells—making it the most expensive diamond in history.

RELATED: 9 Y-Shaped Necklaces Worth Saving For

A girl can dream, right?