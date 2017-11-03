Nicole Kidman Surprisingly Celebrated Her Big Oscar Win Alone with Room Service in a Hotel

If you’re wondering whether Hollywood can ever get lonely, the answer is yes.

Nicole Kidman won an Oscar in 2003 for her role in The Hours and while that sounds remarkable, it turns out the win wasn’t met with as much jubilation as you’d expect.

In an interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday, the 50-year-old actress and mother of four revealed her evening was, unfortunately, a little sad.

“When I won my Oscar, I was not in a great place in my life. I didn’t have a partner to share it with,” she said, alluding to the fact that she had recently split from Tom Cruise at the time. “I was flailing, emotionally and personally.”

Did she congratulate herself at all? “I was alone. I sort of ordered some room service, and that was it, which I know is like, ‘Oh.’”

Fast forward 15 years later and today, things are much better.

Kidman took home two Emmys this year for her stellar performance in Big Little Lies and this time, she really was able to celebrate big.

"I was so glad to win the two Emmys, because I have the daughters and to take home one and go, ‘You gotta split this.’ It was amazing to take home two and go you get one each," she said, referring to her two daughters with husband Keith Urban, Sunday Rose, 9, and Faith Margaret, 6. (She's also a parent to daughter, Isabella Jane, 24, and son, Connor, 22, with ex Tom Cruise.)

Kidman said this win felt much bigger because being “in love” with a family is “amazing.”

“There’s something incredible about going home and going, ‘Baby! We did it! And that’s what we did,” she said.

Watch the full interview above.