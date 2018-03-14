Miley Cyrus Is Facing a Whopping $300 Million Lawsuit Over Her Hit We Can't Stop

“We Can’t Stop” was one of the most popular songs of 2013, but now Miley Cyrus is getting sued by Jamaican singer-songwriter Flourgon for copyright infringement over the smash hit.

The singer, who’s real name is Michael May, is seeking a $300 million settlement from the 25-year-old pop star, alleging that “We Can’t Stop” is too similar to his song “We Run Things,” which he wrote 25 year ago in 1998, according to Reuters.

Hoping to prevent additional sales or performances of “We Can’t Stop,” May said that Cyrus, along with RCA Records (which is owned by Sony), “Owes the basis of its chart-topping popularity to and its highly-lucrative success to plaintiff May’s protected, unique, creative and original content.”

In legal documents, as reported by People, May claims the line “We run things. Things don’t run we,” from Cyrus’ popular song is similar to a line in his song that reads, “We run things. Things no run we."

The documents also reveal that May wants a trial by jury, and his lawyers are defending what they believe is his original material, saying, “May was the first to construct such a sequence using the phrase ‘We run things. Things no run we’ and was the first musical artist to convey this unique, creative and original lyrical phrase/sequence into musical arrangement,” according to People.

May and his lawyers argue that around 50% of “We Can’t Stop” is based off “We Run Things”–a song that reached no.1 in Jamaica at the time it was produced.

In November, May received “formal copyright protection” from the U.S. Copyright Office “for all musical arrangements in 'We Run Things,'” Reuters reported.