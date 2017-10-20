Michelle Pfeiffer Turned Down a Role in Thelma & Louise and Now Can’t Watch It

Although Michelle Pfeiffer has returned to the spotlight in recent weeks thanks to her celebrated performance in Darren Aronofsky’s Mother!, the actress is reflecting on her past.

In an interview with Variety, the 59-year-old star says she’s always been selective of the roles she accepts, and perhaps even regrets saying no to several. Interestingly, she revealed turning down the films To Die For, which earned Nicole Kidman a Golden Globe, and The Silence of the Lambs for which Jodie Foster took home an Oscar.

However, there’s one she’ll never get over. Pfeiffer says she had to pass on Thelma & Louise because it conflicted with shooting Love Field. “I still can’t watch Thelma & Louise,” she said. “It was a direct conflict, so it was one film or the other. It still kills me. You can’t always do everything. You’ve got to give something up.” (Pfeiffer did earn a best actress Oscar nomination for her role in Love Field, so there's that.)

As for her role in Mother!, saying yes was a no-brainer. “It’s what Darren set out to do,” she says of his ability to divide audiences. “He set out to make a controversial film that was going to engage people and enrage people and provoke people. It’s certainly thought provoking and got people talking. “