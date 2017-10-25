Meghan Markle Is Reportedly Moving in with Prince Harry Sooner Than You Think

Are those wedding bells we hear for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry?

Ahead of any form of official engagement announcement, Entertainment Tonight reports that Markle is expected to wrap up work on her USA show Suits and move to London to live with the prince before the end of the year.

“I am told by my sources that Meghan is likely to be moving to London as soon as November,” royal expert Katie Nicholl tells ET. “She’s not signing up for another series of Suits. She’s planning to leave Canada and make London her new, permanent home.”

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Harry has been living in Nottingham Cottage, a three-bedroom home on the Kensington Palace grounds and, according to ET's report, the actress already keeps a wardrobe of clothing at Harry’s place for when she comes to visit.

As for an announcement of an engagement: Nicholl says it "simply couldn’t clash with" other important royal events and that "the new year is probably a more realistic prospect." She also predicts that Markle and Prince Harry would choose a June wedding date, around their second anniversary. This way, their wedding wouldn’t interfere with the birth of Kate Middleton and Prince William’s third child, who is due in April.

“I think there will need to be a bit of space between the royal baby being born mid-April and Meghan and Harry tying the knot," she says. "This summer is probably going to be the best bet for a royal wedding.”

The account comes after Markle reportedly had tea with Queen Elizabeth last week in Buckingham Palace.