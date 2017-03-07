Pregnant Marion Cotillard's Face Looks Completely Different For A Good Reason

Marion Cotillard, is that you?

The French actress looked nearly unrecognizable in a series of photos she shared on Instagram Monday. The 'grams show the 41-year-old expectant mother with a considerably fuller pout, a glam pale-pink mani, and a coiffed new mane.

A post shared by @marioncotillard on Mar 6, 2017 at 3:10pm PST

Shocked, followers and fans were initially concerned that the Oscar-winner had undergone plastic surgery. It quickly became apparent, however, that Cotillard was simply wearing a wig, makeup, and prosthetics for her role in the film Rock'n Roll. She really had us going there for a second.

Further proof that the photos were intended to drum up attention for her partner's latest work? The captions. Cotillard captioned one post with "To be..." and another "...or not to be...," an old adage that also happens to be Rock'n Roll's slogan.

A post shared by @marioncotillard on Mar 6, 2017 at 3:05pm PST

A post shared by @marioncotillard on Mar 6, 2017 at 3:11pm PST

Her rep told People that Cotillard's appearance reflects her character's look near the end of the movie.

In Rock 'n Roll, Cotillard (who most recently starred in Allied with Brad Pitt) appears alongside her longtime partner Guillaume Canet, with whom she is currently expecting her second child. Canet also wrote and directed the film, which, along with Cotillard's new lips, debuted in Paris earlier this month.