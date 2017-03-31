Mandy Moore Wins Throwback Thursday With Epic Photo Of Her And Justin Timberlake

Mandy Moore is quickly becoming the queen of Throwback Thursday.

After sharing a photo of her 10-year-old self with majorly permed hair and braces a few weeks ago, the actress took to Instagram today to post another winning #TBT—this time featuring fellow popstar Justin Timberlake. In the picture, which was taken when Moore went on tour with Timberlake's boy band *NSYNC in 1999, the stars pose side-by-side rocking two of our favourite '90s trends—graphic tees and bucket hats. Nostalgia, much?

"Summer of 1999," the This Is Us star captioned the image. "Abercrombie tshirts and bucket hats. Opening for this guy and his band. Look at my nervous smile! #tbt #memories."

Back in November, Moore revealed to James Corden on an episode of The Late Late Show that Timberlake scarred her for life during their time touring together when he told her that she had "big feet for a girl."

Looks like there are no hard feelings anymore.