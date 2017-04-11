Louis Vuitton And Jeff Koons Have Created A Collection Of Bags That Are Literally Like Works Of Art

Louis Vuitton have teamed up with the New York based artist, Jeff Koons, to create a new collection of bags and accessories.

Koons who is regarded as one of the most prominent figures in the contemporary art world has brought imagery from his 'Gazing Ball' series of paintings, think hand-painted reproductions of works by the Old Masters, to a range of products.

Using iconic Louis Vuitton bags including the Speedy, the Keepall and the Neverfull, Koons has repositioned his recreations of masterpieces including da Vinci's Mona Lisa, Titian's Mars, Venus and Cupid and Van Gogh's Wheat Fields and Cypresses onto the bags. Each bag features the name of the original artist whose work has been reproduced and re-presented.

LVxKoons

Koons follows in the footsteps of other high-profile artists including Cindy Sherman, Yayoi Kusama and Damien Hirst who have all collaborated with Louis Vuitton in the past on various commissioned artworks, new products and also the staging of fashion shows.

However, in a first for the luxury house, Koons has also reconfigured the iconic Louis Vuitton monogram to bear his initials. This takes the form of metal detailing on the exterior of the bags. Each bag also carries, one of Koons most memorable motifs, a tag in the shape of the inflatable rabbit which appeared as one of his first ever pieces over 40 years ago and was later immortalised as a 40-inch stainless steel sculpture in his Rabbit of 1986.

In a statement issued by the brand, Louis Vuitton say of the collaboration: 'Just as the 'Gazing Ball' paintings placed Koons within the lineage of art history, so this collaboration situates the artist within the heritage of Louis Vuitton itself, demonstrating the power of the artistic gesture to connect the present day with a shared cultural history.'

The collaboration launches on the 28th of April with further on-going chapters between the brand and Koons set to be announced throughout the year.