Lauren Conrad Just Cut Her Hair Even Shorter 

Fact: There are few celebs that have been our hair crushes for long as Lauren Conrad. Her long, ice blonde, beachy waves are a walking Pinterest hair inspiration board.

But, just like many of us, Conrad gets the urge to make a big hair change after a major life event. While you may have experimented with a fringe to mark the end of a long-term relationship, after giving birth to her first child, this celeb chopped off all her hair.

While Conrad teased the cut that longtime stylist Kristin Ess was giving her on Instagram, she didn't reveal the final look. What we do know, is that her son Liam inspired the dramatic chop. "I just cut it off. Honestly, it's more of a time-saver," the star told People. "I have to blow-dry my hair while my son is napping, and it doesn't always last long, so less hair is less time. I don't have time for a lot of hair."

Eventually, Ess snapped a shot of the long bob she gave Conrad:

Keep it classic. A post shared by KRISTIN ESS HAIR (@kristin_ess) on Dec 2, 2017 at 6:12pm PST

Now a month later, Conrad has gone even shorter taking her length up into a chin-grazing bob:

shorter & shorter & shorter. ✂️ this one... constantly raising the effortless-chic bar . 📈 A post shared by KRISTIN ESS HAIR (@kristin_ess) on Dec 13, 2017 at 7:09am PST

"I cut it yesterday," Conrad told InStyle. "It started to grow out to that in-between length, and honestly, I was just like, 'It’s hard to get in to see Kristin [Ess] very often,' so I was like, 'Cut it real short so I have more time.' It was more of a time-saver. I don’t have time to do my hair every day."

While this isn't the first time Conrad has had a bob, whether or not she'll stick with the shorter length this time around is still unwritten.