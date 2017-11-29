Lady Gaga Welcomes Two New Babies into Her Family, and They're Adorable

Loyal Little Monsters know that Lady Gaga is obsessed with horses, but if you need a refresher, the pop star first really fell in love with equines in 2015, when her record label delivered a gorgeous white one to her home in Malibu for Christmas.

Wrapped up with a pink bow, the animal was the perfect addition to her seaside California ranch-mansion, where she’s also mum to a garden and a very active chicken coup. Her country-inspired aesthetic continued through the release of her analog-style 2016 album Joanne, and now, Gaga’s proving she’s still got a thing for everything equestrian.

On Tuesday, she took to Instagram to introduce two new babies which she called, well, “our new babies” in a caption.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BcDDquvgtfs/?taken-by=ladygaga Our new babies😭💘 A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Nov 28, 2017 at 9:45am PST

https://www.instagram.com/p/BcDDvg5A-tM/?taken-by=ladygaga 👼 👼 A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Nov 28, 2017 at 9:45am PST

You can see the two young horses mingling with one of her older ones too.

In addition, Gaga, who’s nominated for two 2018 Grammys, also took to Instagram to share her gratitude for the nods. “I’m humbled and grateful that my album Joanne was nominated & also my song ‘Million Reasons,’” she wrote alongside a shot of her riding a horse.

“Thank u so much Monsters & Grammy Voters for believing in this music and me. I love u so much. This is a day to truly celebrate lots of hard work, perseverance & gratitude through music.”

She also posted a message to her late aunt Joanne, who died of Lupus-related illness and inspired her last album.

Saddle up, Gaga!