Lady Gaga Goes Topless to Celebrate Naomi Campbell's Birthday

What do you get the supermodel who has everything? A topless cooking photo, of course!

Well, that's exactly what Lady Gaga gave to Naomi Campbell for her 47th birthday on Monday. The "Poker Face" singer took to Instagram with a completely topless pic of herself holding a pepper mill in the kitchen. With her back to the camera, little of Gaga was actually showing except for her large collection of tattoos that were accentuated by a messy top knot and a pair of low-slung black yoga trousers.

"#HappyBirthdayNaomi @iamnaomicampbell," Gaga captioned the mysterious 'gram along with two food-related emojis: a fork and knife, as well as a skillet with an egg.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUZmWEwg-Yk/ 🍴🍳 #HappyBirthdayNaomi @iamnaomicampbell A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on May 22, 2017 at 8:40am PDT

Inside joke or new trend? And what exactly is Mother Monster cooking? It's hard to tell, but it looks like there's a plate of bacon on the counter to her right. Boobie breakfast? That would at least explain the egg emoji. Shrug.

As long as Naomi gets the reference, we're cool with it.