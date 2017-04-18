Lady Gaga FaceTimed Prince William to Discuss This Serious Health Issue

Prince William and Lady Gaga joined forces today to start a public conversation about mental illness.

In a Facebook Live video, Gaga, dressed in a high-collar floral blouse, prepares her morning coffee in her Hollywood home as she FaceTimes Prince William, who's awaiting her call in Kensington Palace.

Gaga told William that the two of them need to make the "strongest, most relentless" attempt they can to normalize mental health issues in order for people to feel like they can come forward.

"For me, waking up every day and feeling sad and going on stage is something that is very hard to describe. There's a lot of shame attached to mental illness. You feel like something's wrong with you," Gaga, who has recently opened up about her struggle with PTSD, told the prince.

William and the rest of the British royal family have made it their mission to open a public conversation around issues of mental health.

"It's OK to have this conversation. It's really important to have this conversation," the Duke of Cambridge added. "You won't be judged. It's so important to break open that fear and that taboo which is only gonna lead to more problems down the line. It's the same as physical health, everybody has mental health and we shouldn't be ashamed of it."

Gaga couldn't agree more. "In my life I go, 'Oh my goodness, look at all these beautiful wonderful things I have, I should be so happy,' but you can't help it if in the morning you wake up and you are so tired, you are so sad, you are so full of anxiety and you can barely think. But it's like saying 'this is a part of me, and it's OK,'" she says of accepting her condition.

She continued: "Even though it was hard, the best thing that could come out of my mental illness was to share it with other people, and to let our generation as well as other generations know, that if you are feeling not well in your mind, you are not alone."

https://www.facebook.com/TheBritishMonarchy/videos/1449937715028054/ The Duke of Cambridge and Lady Gaga get their #HeadsTogether f... Watch live the World Premiere of a new Heads Together video featuring Prince William and Lady Gaga encouraging all of us to speak more openly about mental health. The pair discussed the powerful films that have been released showing people from all walks of life discussing their mental health challenges under the #Oktosay banner. Having conversations about mental health is vital to shattering the stigma that still surrounds these issues. In 2016 Lady Gaga released an open letter through her Born This Way Foundation revealing that she lives with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. The Duke was hugely impressed with the openness displayed in the letter and asked Lady Gaga to get involved with the Heads Together campaign. Posted by The Royal Family on Monday, April 17, 2017

Watch their conversation in video above (it begins at around 1:50).