Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant with Her First Child

There's about to be a new Kardashian-Jenner in the world—but this time mums Kim or Kourtney aren't involved. It's big news from Kardashian Korner because youngest sis Kylie Jenner is pregnant.

People confirms that the 20-year-old makeup mogul is expecting a baby girl and is due to give birth in February 2018.

Steve Granitz/Getty

Jenner has been dating 25-year-old rapper Travis Scott since spring this year.

“They started telling friends a few weeks ago,” a source tells the outlet. “The family has known for quite some time. She is REALLY excited and so is Travis!”

Bob Levey/Getty

Jenner has continued 'gramming and posting her famous selfies as of late, so it seems that despite the big news, it's business as usual.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZShFsDlcLV/?hl=en&taken-by=kyliejenner 🖤 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 20, 2017 at 9:16pm PDT

The Kardashian family just marked a different kind of milestone by marking the 10-year anniversary of their show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, but we have a feeling this baby news will be cause for even more celebration.

Congratulations, Kylie!