Kit Harington's Epic Prank on Rose Leslie Will Make You Laugh Until You Cry

Rose Leslie must really love Kit Harington, because she accepted his proposal even after her Game of Thrones co-star pulled off one savage prank last April Fools’ Day. Harington appeared on The Jonathan Ross Show this weekend and showed home footage from his elaborate prank—including Leslie’s terrified reaction.

“Now, my family does April Fools’. Her family doesn’t do April Fools’,” Harington said, setting up for the clip taken on April Fools’ Day morning. Leslie, in her sweats, opens the door to her fridge to return her Brita filter, and she’s greeted by the sight of a severed head that looks exactly like Kit's. Naturally, she goes into hysterics, but not before ensuring the pitcher is safely on the counter.

“Can I just point out how she saves the Brita filter? She dives across the room to save the Brita filter,” the Game of Thrones star jokes.

But though he had fun, Harington won’t be pulling any more pranks at home. “After that, she was in tears and I was there going, ‘April Fools.’ It didn’t go down well,” the newly engaged star joked. “She pretty much told me if I did it ever again, that would be it. And I think that’s marriage included.”

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Let's hope Harington lays off the pranks—at least until they walk down the aisle. After all, Game of Thrones fans deserve at least one drama-free wedding.

At least Jon Snow does know something about pulling off a prank.