Kirsten Dunst and Elle Fanning Reveal What Makes Director Sofia Coppola So Unusual

Actress Kirsten Dunst and director Sofia Coppola have tag teamed on films for nearly two decades now, from the 1999 cult classic The Virgin Suicides to the new thriller The Beguiled. So it's no surprise to hear that there's a great deal of admiration and respect between them.

Dunst, who appears on the cover of Dazed's summer issue, took the opportunity to shine some light back on Coppola in an interview with the magazine.

“I've always looked up to [her] as a sort of older sister," she said. "On The Beguiled we became better friends than we’ve ever been.”

That level of love and respect doesn't just come from Dunst. Fellow Beguiled star Elle Fanning, who has a separate Dazed cover out this summer, shared similar sentiments about her director.

“Everything comes together to make a Sofia Coppola film, which is unique," said Fanning. "It’s not just the acting. She is involved in every single decision and detail to make it look the way she wants. Even the table reads are beautiful.”

All that attention to detail makes for another Coppola trademark: emotionally complex characters—and Fanning's portrayal of Alicia in The Beguiled is no exception. “I always thought that Elle’s character was like the naughty girl that got sent to our school to be reformed because she was a sexual deviant," said Dunst. And if that's not enough to make you want to head to the theater ASAP, we don't know what is.