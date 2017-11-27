Who Would Play Kim Kardashian in a Movie, According to Kim

Let's be honest: Eventually, there will 100% be a movie made about the Kardashian empire. It's inevitable. However, you might be surprised to hear who Kim Kardashian West thinks would do a good job playing her in a movie.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians has been a hit show for 10 years (!!), so it's not really a stretch to think there will be some sort of Kardashian biopic one day. And if it happens to be about Kim Kardashian West, she already has an actress in mind to portray her character—but it's not who you'd think!

In a recent interview with Extra, Kardashian said she believes Jennifer Lawrence, a.k.a. a Kardashian super-fan, would do an amazing job playing her, explaining that JLaw "is the best actress." We could get on board for that!

In the video, the 37-year-old reality TV star also admits it hasn't really sunk in that she's going to be the mother of three children soon.

"I just think it's going to hit me, and I'm going to freak the f— out and be like 'Ahhhh three kids!" Kardashian explains. However, she also notes that big sister Kourtney Kardashian "makes three look easy," so she doesn't know what to think.

For what it's worth, we think Kimye will be just fine with their new expanded family—she's a great mum, after all!