Kim Kardashian West Reveals She's Trying for Baby No. 3, but Doctors Warn of Risk

27 Mar 2017
BY: Meghan Overdeep

Kim Kardashian West is trying for baby number three!

In a new promo for the next episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the 36-year-old mother of two revealed that, despite warnings from her doctors, she'd love nothing more than a third child.

"I'm going to try to have one more baby," Kim reveals to her shocked family members in the clip.

"I want my kids to have siblings, but the doctors don't feel like it's safe for me," she tells the camera.

The reality star has always been incredibly candid about her pregnancy-related health struggles. During the last season of KUWTK, Kim and her mother, Kris Jenner, visited two doctors who warned of the life-threatening health risks that could result from a third pregnancy. One even urged her to consider using a surrogate.

"You never know if you might have the same type of problem that could be more serious this time," her ob-gyn told her in November. "You're always taking a little bit of a chance. There are situations where retained placenta could be life or death."

Her mother was frank at the time: "You could bleed to death," she said.

Jenner, it seems, hasn't changed her tune since then. "I don't want you to do something that would put you in danger," she tells Kim in the latest clip.

