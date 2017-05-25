Kim Kardashian Wrote Kanye West This Heartfelt Anniversary Message

Kim Kardashian Wrote Kanye West This Heartfelt Anniversary Message
25 May 2017
by: Isabel Jones

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are marking their third wedding anniversary with days of fun.

On Wednesday, Kim celebrated three years of marriage by posting a special message for her hubby along with behind-the-scenes photos from her wedding dress fitting.

"Happy three-year anniversary babe! Thank you for being the best husband and father. I love you so much," Mrs. Kardashian West wrote.

"I can't believe it's been 3 years!" she continued. "For our wedding anniversary, I wanted to share some BTS pics of my dress fitting with Riccardo Tisci."

Stunning, Kim!

The parents to North, 3, and Saint, 1, actually got the party started a day early by pre-celebrating with a date at Nobu in Malibu on Tuesday. The duo stepped out in casual-cool looks during the sunny SoCal outing.

Kim opted for black-on-black and paired a simple tee with maroon racing stripes with a set of track trousers. She donned black pointed-toe sock boots and two pendant-bearing gold chains. Kanye kept his look pared down and wore a navy sweatshirt with a gray hood and jeans.

And on Monday the power couple treated their daughter with a family trip to Disneyland, reportedly for a friend's birthday.

Onlookers were excited, to say the least …

https://twitter.com/lump_of_cole/status/867247456530157569

No word yet on what the pair has planned for their anniversary on May 24, but honestly, what could top Disney?

Happy anniversary, you two!

