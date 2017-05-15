Is The World Ready For Male Rompers? Because They're Happening

X
15 May 2017
by: Isabel Jones

Coming soon to a university campus near you: the RompHim.

ACED Design, a “group of business school friends who decided to try to bring something new to menswear,” has done just that with their latest creation: the male romper, aka the RompHim. Men's fashion will never be the same.

The Kickstarter campaign launched today in lIlinois, US and has already surpassed its goal of $10,000.

Obviously, we can see why …

https://www.instagram.com/p/BS4pA8VDIf6/?taken-by=originalromphim

Honestly, how has this not been a thing until now?

https://www.instagram.com/p/BT4ofpYjNmt/?taken-by=originalromphim

…Or party at Coachella?

https://www.instagram.com/p/BTw9cFWjcft/?taken-by=originalromphim

Not saying it's because he's wearing a #romphim, but @chipishere2stay makes a nice centerpiece.

A post shared by Original RompHim (@originalromphim) on

…Or take in a sports game with your RompHim-clad bros?

https://www.instagram.com/p/BTInlJqjF78/?taken-by=originalromphim

For £60, the RompHim can be yours (or your boyfriend’s), leaving only one more question: ARE. YOU. READY. TO. ROMP?!?

Watch the campaign's promo video above.

All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

