Is The World Ready For Male Rompers? Because They're Happening

Coming soon to a university campus near you: the RompHim.

ACED Design, a “group of business school friends who decided to try to bring something new to menswear,” has done just that with their latest creation: the male romper, aka the RompHim. Men's fashion will never be the same.

The Kickstarter campaign launched today in lIlinois, US and has already surpassed its goal of $10,000.

Obviously, we can see why …

Honestly, how has this not been a thing until now?

…Or party at Coachella?

…Or take in a sports game with your RompHim-clad bros?

For £60, the RompHim can be yours (or your boyfriend’s), leaving only one more question: ARE. YOU. READY. TO. ROMP?!?

Watch the campaign's promo video above.