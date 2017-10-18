Watch Khloé Kardashian Massage Kourtney’s Bare Ass to Remove Cellulite

Khloé Kardashian got up close and personal with her big sister Kourtney during this week’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The 33-year-old introduced her sister to the fascia blaster, a tool used to minimize the appearance of cellulite.

“You rub this on your body like really hard but you’ve got to be naked. And it breaks down the stuff,” Khloé said in the clip. “You should see me naked in my bed doing this. It looks like a very weird sexual thing.”

“You take your jeans off and I’ll do this to you,” she offers. Kourtney happily complies, pulling off her jeans and laying down on the couch in just her thong. First, her sister and friend Jonathan Cheban massaged lotion into her bare butt before going at her with the fascia blaster.

Luckily for Kourtney, she barely needed the treatment done. “You really have no dimples, Kourt. Wow,” Khloé exclaims as she’s rubbing the tool into her sister’s butt.

And despite Khloé’s warning, she didn’t find it painful one bit. “It does not hurt whatsoever,” she joked as she got her butt massaged.

Watch the clip above for a recap of the revealing new episode.