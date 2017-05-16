Khloé Kardashian Thinks She And Kim Kardashian West Look Like Wax Figures IRL

Khloé Kardashian Thinks She And Kim Kardashian West Look Like Wax Figures IRL
Charley Gallay/Getty
16 May 2017
by: Kelsey Glein

Will the real Kardashians please stand up?

Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West stepped out for the NBCUniversal upfronts earlier today, and there's no denying that the famous sisters looked super fierce. Each of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars opted for head-to-toe black outfits—the younger sibling wowed in a skintight jumpsuit and clear heels, while the older turned heads in plunging crop top and body-hugging legging boots. Both of the ladies opted for super sleek centre-parted strands and glowing beauty looks, keeping their accessories to a minimum.

Kim Kardashian West
And the duo was definitely feeling their sexy ensembles. Khloé even took it so far as to joke on social media that they resembled Madame Tussauds’ wax figures. "Can you guess.... Madame Tussaud's? Or the real deal??" she wrote next to a snap of her and Kim in their sexy outfits.

Can you guess.... Madame Tussaud's? Or the real deal??

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Super kasual, per usual.

