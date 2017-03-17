This Is What Kendall Jenner Likes to Make Herself for Dinner Every Night

Kendall Jenner may not be a whiz in the kitchen, but there is one meal that she claims to make better than anyone else.

"I don’t cook that much besides my standard eggs, avocado and toast breakfast, but when I do, I have a few super simple recipes that I consider my 'specialties,'" the in-demand model writes in a post on her website titled "The Dish I Cook for Dinner Better Than Anyone Else." So what exactly is this signature supper that she could eat every night? Pasta with peas. "It's really easy and I always have all the ingredients on hand," she shares.

If you're dying to try it yourself, read on for Jenner's very simple recipe.

PASTA WITH PEAS

Ingredients

16 oz. fettucine

1/2 onion, chopped

1 bag, frozen peas

1 clove minced garlic

1/4 cup grated Parmesan

Salt and ground pepper

1/2 lemon

Directions

Over medium heat, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook until al dente and drain. Save 1 cup of pasta water. In large saucepan, sauté onions until softened. Add peas and garlic and sauté for another 3 minutes. Stir in Parmesan and pasta, moistening with the reserved pasta water. Toss to mix, and season with salt/pepper and lemon juice.

Now you can eat like Kendall every single night.