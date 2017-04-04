Look How Cute Kendall Jenner Is As A Blonde

Look How Cute Kendall Jenner Is As A Blonde
Brent Lewin / Pepsi
Shop This Post
4 Apr 2017

Known for her raven locks, Kendall Jenner has had a dramatic hair transformation for a new ad, but all is not as it seems.

Baby sister Kylie is no stranger to switching up her hair colour, but Kendall has remained steadfastly dark throughout her career.

Watch as she poses for photographers, but around her protesters march as she looks on with a mix of regret and longing in her eyes, and it’s not long before she rips off the wig, wipes her lippie away and joins them.

Watch the video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zFOX8GJ3mgA

The advert features the music of Skip Marley, grandson of reggae legend Bob and speak of the conflicts and the political movement going on today.

Kendall joins Beyonce, Michael Jackson and Britney Spears as one of the many icons taking a staring role with the brand’s ad campaigns.

Sponsored Stories

The Latest in Video

Pink Make-Up InStyle
See More Videos

More Celebrity

See All Latest News
Loading...
Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle UK Branding Text

InStyle.co.uk is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top