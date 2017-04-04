Look How Cute Kendall Jenner Is As A Blonde

Known for her raven locks, Kendall Jenner has had a dramatic hair transformation for a new ad, but all is not as it seems.

Baby sister Kylie is no stranger to switching up her hair colour, but Kendall has remained steadfastly dark throughout her career.

Watch as she poses for photographers, but around her protesters march as she looks on with a mix of regret and longing in her eyes, and it’s not long before she rips off the wig, wipes her lippie away and joins them.

Watch the video below:

The advert features the music of Skip Marley, grandson of reggae legend Bob and speak of the conflicts and the political movement going on today.

Kendall joins Beyonce, Michael Jackson and Britney Spears as one of the many icons taking a staring role with the brand’s ad campaigns.