Birthday Girl Kendall Jenner's Most Iconic Duo Moments with Sister Kylie

Happy birthday to ever-chic fashion darling Kendall Jenner! The supermodel turns the big 2-1 today and to celebrate the extremely momentous occasion, we're taking a look back at her and sister Kylie Jenner's best iconic duo moments.

After making her runway debut back in 2012 at a Sherri Hill fashion show, Jenner has only been on the up-and-up since, landing numerous magazine covers, prestigious ad campaigns, and walking not just in New York Fashion Week, Paris Fashion Week, Milan Fashion Week, and London Fashion Week over the past couple of years, but in Haute Couture runway shows and the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, runway walks coveted by models all over the world.

And while we love Kendall on her own, she's even more of a force when paired up with her sister Kylie, as the duo have basically been in collaboration since birth, creating hijinx on their reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, starting a line in collaboration with PacSun back in 2013, which is still going strong today, starring in a sister-themed Balmain campaign last year, and of course, their eponymous line Kendall + Kylie. The girls just take #sistergoals to the next level.

We've rounded up the sisters' best dynamic duo Instagrams for your viewing pleasure (as you try and name a more iconic duo—we'll wait). Happy birthday to Kendall: We hope it's a great one!

