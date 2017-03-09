Keira Knightley's Love Actually Sequel Scene Hints At Her Relationship Status

We’ve already caught up with Liam Neeson and Hugh Grant on the set of the Love Actually mini sequel for Red Nose Day, and now it’s Keira Knightley’s turn on camera. The actress returned to play Juliet for the 10-minute reboot, and it looks like her love life is still complicated.

The last time we saw Juliet, the newlywed had just received the most adorable profession of love from her husband’s best friend, Mark. The enamored friend stood outside her door, pretending to be Christmas carolers, while he flipped a deck of cards in his hands, saying, “To me, you are perfect.” Juliet chased him down the street, gave him a kiss, and we never found out how this love triangle ended.

According to these new photographs, the situations still looks complicated. Red Nose Day director Emma Freud shared a photo of Knightley on set, sitting on a couch in her pyjamas next to Chiwetel Ejiofor, who played her onscreen husband, Peter. “Marital bliss, the best pyjama bottoms I’ve ever seen, and major #jerseyenvy,” she wrote alongside the on-set snap.

While this may seem like a done deal (“marital bliss” must mean she stayed with Peter, right?), Mark is still in the picture. Freud shared snaps of the actor, Andrew Lincoln, on set with his castmates, and he has a deck of cards in his hands once more. “It was 13 years ago. There is more facial hair now. But he still loves her…”

We’ll have to wait until 25 May to find out how this love story ends.