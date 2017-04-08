Katherine Heigl Shared the Sweetest Snap of Her Baby

Katherine Heigl is not like other moms! She's a chill mum, as evinced by her many Instagrams with her beautiful brood. The 38-year-old has been traveling to promote her new movie Unforgettable which is set for release in two weeks but that is not getting in the way of spending quality time with her children—especially her youngest, 3-month-old Joshua Bishop.

In her latest adorable photo, blissful looking mama Katherine appears with a rather shocked looking blonde baby boy wrapped cozily in a blanket.

The two are definitely troopers—Heigl's caption explains the two were caught up in a 5 1/2 hour delay while traveling to Los Angeles, but the airport issues didn't get them down. That is one well-behaved baby!

It's not unusual for Heigl to post photos with her children on social media. She frequently uploads pics with her daughters Adalaide and Naleigh either snuggled up with her, wearing cute costumes, doing crafts or just running around.

She even posted a sweet birthday photo of youngest daughter Adalaide with a positive message.

We'd expect nothing less from the blonde actress, who has her own lifestyle blog called Heavenly Days which teaches crafting, gives parenting advice and shows a glimpse into the fun, fabulous life that is Heigl's.