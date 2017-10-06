Kate Winslet Just Exposed Idris Elba's Unconventional Fetish

Idris Elba has a thing for feet, and Kate Winslet is here to let the world in on his secret.

While making an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, The Mountain Between Us co-stars revealed they had to strip down to their skivvies for one of the movie's more intimate scenes. Winslet was essentially nude, save for her socks per Elba's request.

"Idris was a bit nervous too and everything was moving a bit slowly so I just said, 'Okay boys, this is what we are going to do...' and we just got on with it," the Titanic actress explained about filming with the 45-year-old and director Hany Abu-Assad. "We got naked but Idris asked me to keep my socks on. I thought he didn't like feet, but it is the opposite. Idris loves feet!"

Elba confirmed his foot fetish, stating: "I've just got a bit of a thing."

Check out Winslet and Elba's full interview when their episode on The Graham Norton show airs Friday on BBC One.