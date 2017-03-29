Kate Middleton Is Ready To Be A School Run Mum

Not only did Kate Middleton wow us with her green lace dress at the National Portrait Gallery gala dinner on Tuesday, but she also made a few new friends among the parents at Prince George's new pre-school, Thomas's School at Battersea.

Kate Middleton Green Dress

According to The Telegraph, Middleton met two parents from the school during a line-up at the gala dinner, and said, "I'm not sure George has any idea what's going to hit him." The couple assured her that Thomas's is "a great school," and Middleton told them, "I may see you at the school gates."

So does this officially mean Middleton is now a school run mum? We'd say it's safe to assume so, although she'll probably arrive at the pick-up line with a few security guards in tow.

Prince George is set to start his schooling this September. We can't wait to see him all dressed up in his uniform!