Kate Middleton Totally Nails Wedding Guest Style In A Blush McQueen Dress 

In case you hadn't heard, Pippa Middleton's wedding to James Matthew took place today. Naturally, the bride's older sister, Kate Middleton, made a more than fashionable appearance at the affair.

In a look that was bridal party perfection, the Duchess of Cambridge arrived at St. Mark's Church in Englefield, Berkshire, England, in a blush Alexander McQueen dress. The piece featured a deep-V neckline and long billowy sleeves. She completed her all-pink ensemble with an ornate fascinator and pointed-toe heels in matching shades.

Like her younger sister, she opted for an updo and wore her famous brown strands in an elaborate but neat bun:

Neil P. Mockford/GC Images/Getty

The duchess seemed busy with a few duties to keep the ceremony running smoothly. In a move reminiscent of her own wedding to Prince William, Kate helped Pippa keep her train in place.

Samir Hussein/Wireimage

And not a hair looked out of place as she kept busy corralling Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and the young members of the wedding party.