Kate Middleton's Bolder Style Continues at Garden Party in Poland 

Kate Middleton may have only touched down in Poland today, but she's already wowed in not one but two gorgeous looks. After disembarking from the plane and greeting crowds of royal fans in a chic Alexander McQueen ensemble, the Duchess of Cambridge changed into another angelic white look for a Garden Party later in the day.

For the event, Middleton chose to wear a dress by popular Polish designer Gosia Baczynska. While the piece is classic in its A-line design, it's hardly simple. The look features abstract embroidery along the skirt, as well as a striking leaf embellishment along the waistline. The Duchess chose to finish off the look with a bold pearl necklace and matching round studs. Her go-to Gianvito Rossi pumps completed the ensemble.

Getty

Middleton has definitely been stepping out of the style box lately, choosing looks that are far bolder than her usual fare—especially with her accessories. Last week, she wowed at a state dinner in eye-catching jewels on loan from Queen Elizabeth, and later in the week she wore a pair of completely unexpected heels while celebrating the opening of Hintze Hall at London's Natural History Museum.

With many more stops on the royal tour, we only hope her daring streak continues.