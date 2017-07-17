Justin Trudeau Met a Baby Named After Him and the Photos Will DESTROY You

GIOVANNI ISOLINO/AFP/Getty
by: Isabel Jones
17 Jul 2017

In addition to serving as the Internet’s sexiest world leader and the unofficial ambassador of theme-bearing socks, it turns out that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is also supported for, well, his politics—you know, that thing he does on the side to supplement his modeling career.

Some of Trudeau’s Canada-dwelling supporters are so grateful to their PM that they’ve actually named their children after him.

On Saturday, the politician had the opportunity to meet 2-month-old Justin-Trudeau Adam Bilal—and it was JUST as adorable as you’re imagining. Gird your ovaries, ladies!

https://twitter.com/AdamScotti/status/886281409299664896?

https://twitter.com/thevinetwayway/status/886623826171240448

OMG. OMG. OMG. OMG. OMG.

Born to Syrian refugees who immigrated in February 2016, Bilal’s parents chose the moniker out of appreciation for the current PM. "I love him, because he knows what humanity means," mum Afraa Hajj Hammoud told CBC News Calgary in May.

Here’s to the next generation of lil' Justin Trudeaus!

